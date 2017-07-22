Laois' Na Fianna join UB40 at Groove Festival 2017

Laois band Na Fianna have caused ticket sales to soar for the Groove Festival 2017, joining headliners Primal Scream and UB40 at the festival in Bray in Wicklow this August.

Na Fianna were added to the music line up recently and promoters said they have seen a significant rise in sales from Laois for the festival this year with just a few weeks left before it kicks off.

Festival promoter Avril Bannerton said of the sales increase from Laois: “We have already doubled sales from the county this year and we are still five weeks away from the festival. Groove’s reputation as a strong music and family festival has been enhanced this year with the addition of the Thrive wellness quarter and we believe this has helped sales from Laois. We were extremely excited to get Na Fianna and have them play our festival.”

Groove Festival, brought by Energia, takes place in the stunning surrounds of Killruddery House & Gardens in Bray, just off junction 7 on the N11, on the weekend of August 19/20.

Groove has over 26 great bands playing, including Primal Scream, UB40, Hothouse Flowers, Chasing Abbey, Hudson Taylor and Jerry Fish.