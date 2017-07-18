Music Generation Laois workshops

Music Generation Laois are hosting a workshop this weekend in conjunction with the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise.

Workshops are available for instruction in fiddle, harp, uilleann pipes, bodrhan, concertina, flute and accordion with top-notch traditional musicians. The workshops will culminate in a student concert.

The workshops are for children aged 8+ and the cost is €60. For bookings for the Music Generation Laois camps contact musicgenerationlaois@laoiscoco.ie or telephone 057 866 4176. See www.musicgenerationlaois.ie.