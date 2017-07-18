Lion will make the spirit roar in big screen tale

This week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre is BAFTA-winning film, Lion.

This true story of a life lost and found is a rousing tribute to the tenacity of human spirit and the unwavering love of family.

Cheeky, adventurous five-year-old Saroo wakes up on a train miles from home.

Entirely alone, he survives overcrowded streets and orphanages, until an Australian couple adopt him, beginning a whole new life.

Years later, haunted by memories of his past, Saroo discovers a new technology - Google Earth - and begins a remarkable, all-consuming quest to find his home.

This 2016 co-Australian/Indian film won the 2017 BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel. Also starring Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman, and Sunny Pawar, directed by Garth Davis.

Lion screens at the Dunamaise at 8pm this Wednesday, July 19, with tickets available at €7/€5. The film is rated PG, with a running time of 120 minutes.