Music and dancing in aid of SVdP Stradbally

A special charity night in aid of the Stradbally branch of St Vincent de Paul takes place next week, with Louise Morrissey providing the tunes.

Louise is joined by the Michael Collins Band for the charity night, which takes place in Napper Tandy’s in Stradbally on Wednesday, July 26.

MC for the night is Kevin Lalor-Fitzpatrick and there will be a door prize.

Doors open at 8.30pm and dancing kicks off from 9.30pm. Tickets are limited and priced €10.

For more information see Dancing with Dixie’s on Facebook.