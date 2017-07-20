Trad Summer School's original music

Music Generation Laois present their opening concert of the Trad Summer School at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

Premiering new music by Ryan Molloy, created for the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra, this concert will also feature performances by a stellar cast of traditional musicians, including Maire Ni Cathasaigh (harp), David Power (pipes), Siobhan Buckley (harp), Brid Harper (fiddle), Niall Munnelly (flute), Ryan Molloy (piano), Ernestine Healy (concertina), Paul Finn (accordion), with many more to be added.

Music Generation Laois is part of Music Generation, Ireland's national music education programme, funded nationally by the Department of Education and Skills, The Ireland Funds and U2.

The concert takes place this Friday, July 21.

More details are available on the website www.musicgenerationlaois.ie.