Ossory Show promises to be action packed this weekend

Coolfin Cross, Rathdowney is the place to visit next weekend, when the Ossory Show take place at the Showgrounds there over Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23.

Now in its 119th year, the Show weekend will commence on Saturday evening with a barbecue and bar at the Showgrounds. Musical entertainment will be provided by Beat Workin.

Saturday is the curtain raiser for an action packed Sunday, full of events for all the family.

One of the highlights is the Massive Truck, Vintage Car and Tractor Show, which always excites loads of interest and is a must for lovers of vintage machinery.

A relative newcomer to the Show, the Truck and Car section takes place alongside all the other popular show events, which hardly need much in the way of introduction.

Throughout its 100 plus years, the Ossory Show has established and maintained an enviable tradition for the range and quality of its exhibits.

These include everything from the traditional farming fare of livestock to cookery and bakery and arts and crafts.

The Livestock section has traditionally been the anchor of the show.

Classes here include the Meadow Meats €2,000 Super Beef Championship; Glanbia €1,000 Friesian Calf Championship; A.I.B. Pedigree Interbreed Calf Class; Ashbourne Meats All Ireland Senior Breeding Heifer; Ossory Show All Ireland Crossbred Male Or Female Calf Born 2016, and the FBD €1,200 Ossory Crossbred Belgian Blue Championship.

The Cattle breeds include Limousins, Herefords, Salers, Angus, Charolais, Simmentals, and Belgian Blue.

Aside from the Cattle, other livestock sections comprise Sheep, Horses, Pigs and Poultry.

The Horse section includes the Working Hunter Championships and Nominations to Top Stallions.

Local produce is well catered for in areas like Baking, Jams, and Vegetables.

The Arts and Crafts sections includes Photography, Crafts and Flowers.

Another highlights of the day is the ever popular Dog Show which is sure to draw lovers of all things canine.

In tandem with the competitive classes, the Ossory Show is above all a family day out, and there is plenty of family entertainment to choose from.

Highlights incudes a donkey derby, a tug-o-war, and various amusements for the children.

Keen competition is assured for the Most Suitably Dressed Lady and Gentleman, the Most Glamorous Granny and, of course, the Little Miss Ossory and Most Suitably Dressed Boy.

Entries for all competitions will be taken on the grounds from 2pm.

In all there are over 200 classes to exhibit in and much more.

Also in attendance on the day will be newly elected Mayoress of Rathdowney, Pauline Gill.

For schedule and further details, contact, Catherine Fitzgerald Secretary 087-9975902

Chairman Peter Ging 086- 2394573

Trucks, Vintage & General Enquiries: Seamus Costigan PRO 086-2306828/Canice Gorman 087-2326493/Brian McCartney 086-1719696.

