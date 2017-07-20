Reeling in the Years at this year's Ossory Show

This year's Ossory Show will provide a unique glimpse into the past, and specifically old time harvesting.

Following the success of the St Patrick’s Day Float, a number of members of the Ossory Show, as well as volunteers, are embarking on a new venture for this year's event.

They have entered into a partnership with a local land owner and, by kind permission, they have sown eight acres of winter barley.

The crop will be harvested on show day by 12 pre-1960 Bagger combine harvesters of various makes.

On site one acre of oats will be harvested by a binder pulled by three working horses.

The oats will be hand stacked and threshed on site by a mill, driven by a steam engine, various square bailers, binders, sack loaders etc.

Providing musical accompanient and entertainment for the event will be Richie Kavanagh (The Morris Minor Man).

Another unique initiative this year is trying to encourage people of all ages to make a sculpture out of scrap.

For further details contact Noel Bailey PRO & Event Organiser on 0872580738.

