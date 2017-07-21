Fashion extravaganza: Find a lovely dress and support charity at Abbeyleix event

Support charity and indulge in some fashion and beauty at a weekend fashion extravaganza in Abbeyleix which kicks off with a big charity night at the end of July.

Staged in the Manor Hotel the event promises a great selection of quality new and nearly new dresses including designer labels.

The weekend starts with promises to be a delightful night of fashion and fun on Friday, July 28. There'll be glass of prosecco on arrival at the event which gets underway at 7pm. Ticket price of €15 includes

The event features a raffle, silent auction for signed Irish rugby jersey, DJ and live performance on the night. Guest experts will be available for consultations on fashion, fitness and well being. Blogger Gail Murphy from Gails Rails will also attend.

The extravaganza continues on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July, 11am to 6pm when there will be free entry. Dresses are available to buy.

A raffle features prizes including: dinner for two at Ballyfin Demene, McEvoys Bistro voucher, afternoon tea or four at Castle Durrow, Ashbrook Arms voucher, Ladybelle Boutique voucher, hampers from Clelands and Supervalu and John West, Coach handbag, Newbridge silverwear, Tom Quinn Physio voucher and Pink GHD.

The event is hosted by Ego Boost Hair and Beauty Salon in conjunction with Mad hatters charity in aid of Irish Cancer Society.

Tickets for the Friday night event are available from Ego Boost, Main Street,Abbeyleix contact no 057-8757338.