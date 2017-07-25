Laois awash with summer arts

Laois County Council Arts Office summer arts programme of workshops has been underway across the county throughout July, with a drama workshop taking place in Rathdowney in this final week of the programme.

The Youth Café in Rathdowney will be the venue for the drama workshops for young people, where they will learn new skills in acting and performing for fun.

The workshops are for children aged seven to 16 and they run from Tuesday, July 25 to Thursday, July 27. The workshop for younger children runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and a second group for an older age range takes place in the afternoon from 1pm to 3pm.

As part of the programme a three day workshop titled Cog and Axle with Colm O’Hanluain was held in Portlaoise. This innovative workshop gave young people an insight into the world of paper engineering through story and play, as they learned how to construct pop up cards and mobiles.

The second week artist Caroline Conway had fun exploring patterns and texture through print and collage with young participants at Laois Arthouse in Stradbally and Fins Pottery Tuition worked at the MDA, in Mountmellick with two groups of enthusiastic young people creating work with clay and painting the finished pieces in their favourite colours.