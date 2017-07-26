Comedy that's the Beezneez Turning Mammy at the Dunamaise

Beezneez Theatre Group presents Turning Mammy by John McDwyer at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this Friday, July 28.

Sisters Martha and Mary live together on the family farm. Mary is involved in a long term search for her baby adopted at birth, while Martha is involved in a long term wait for neighbour, Ambrose’s Mammy to die so that she can finally marry the love of her life. Eileen Murphy, Valerie Traynor and Peadar Conway star as comically dysfunctional characters with deep secrets and deep passions. Don’t miss this hilarious play this Friday.