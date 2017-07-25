The Secret Scripture on the big screen

Jim Sheridan’s bleak Irish drama is the big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week.

This is a finely acted adaptation of Sebastian Barry’s acclaimed novel, exploring the life and history of Roseanne McNulty, a woman confined to Roscommon Mental Hospital for 50 years.

As the institution is about to close, Dr Grene must assess whether Roseanne is fit to be released.

Intrigued by her eccentricities and her fierce attachment to her Bible, which she’s been keeping a diary, he delves into her past and we learn the terrible truth about her confinement.

Shot in the starkly beautiful west of Ireland, The Secret Scripture uncovers a dark chapter in Ireland’s history.

The Secret Scripture screens at the Dunamaise at 8pm this Wednesday, July 26, tickets are available priced €7/€5.