All-Ireland music and dance at Ballyfin's Rambling House Festival

The Rambling House Festival returns to the rural idyl of Ballyfin this July, with a full week of live music, dance, guided walks and workshops.

On Monday, July 31, at 8.30pm there will be an outdoor céilí at An Sean Chistin, Irey, Ballyfin.

On Tuesday, July 26, at 8pm there will be an open house session at An Sean Chistin, including All-Ireland champion musicians, singers and dancers, as well as a line dancing display.

On Wednesday, August 2, there will be a céilí at An Sean Chistin at 8.30pm, with music by Keelan McGrath, All-Ireland champion accordionist.

There are two events on Thursday, July 28, a guided walk of Brittas Lake, Clonaslee, starting at 2pm and returning at 5pm.

All abilities are welcome, assemble at Ballyfin Community Centre.

Then at 8pm ‘Laois Matters’ will take place at An Sean Chistin, a celebration of Laois songs, poems, stories, music and dance, including line dancing and sequence dancing.

On Friday, August 4, there will be Sean Nós and brush dancing workshops from 11am to 4pm, and on Saturday, August 5, there will be set dancing wor

kshops from 11am to 4pm. All ages and abilities are welcome, bring a packed lunch.

Rounding off the weekend, on Sunday, August 6, there will be another Rambling House session from 7pm to 9pm, this time at the Ballyfin Community Centre.

Hosted as usual by the irrepressible Maureen Culleton, contact Maureen for details 087 6482038. Email: seanchistin@gmail.com