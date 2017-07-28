Slieve Blooms celebrated at Ard Eireann Festival

The Ard Eireann Festival 2017 is upon us again this weekend, with two days of celebrating the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

Traditionally the festival was an ancient pre-harvest festival and was revived seven years ago by The Slieve Bloom Association. The Association will host a bus tour of the Slieve Blooms on Saturday, July 29, and a walk to Arderin on Sunday, July 30.

Richard Jack will give a forester’s view on a tour of the mountains including Lacca Church, the largest Sitka Spruce in the area. Lunch will be in Kinnity Village. The cost of this unique tour is €20.

For further information and to book a seat call Kathleen on 085 737 6745.

On Sunday July 30 there is a walk to Ard Eireann (Arderin) the highest point in the Slieve Bloom Mountains. The meeting point is The Poets Cottage in Camross, leaving at 2pm. www.slievebloomassociation.com