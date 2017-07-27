Electric Picnic Body & Soul announcements

You know that part of the picnic where there are hot tubs and people somehow manage to have swimwear with them to hop in? That, is Body & Soul.

Body & Soul is often one of the best parts of Electric Picnic with something for everyone it is at the heart of the festival each year.

The Body & Soul village which is back for its 14th year, continues to boast its trademark line up of trailblazing musicians, soothing therapies, mind-expanding workshops, incredible art, revitalising spa treatments in an ambience that oscillates from intimate moments in cozy corners, to lavish parties that rage long into the night.

Body & Soul can be a lifesaver when you just need to unwind mid-festival to recharge the batteries.

Year after year, Body & Soul’s uniquely creates a luminous alternate universe, immersing all who enter in a programme filled with wonder, challenges, relaxation, passion and addictive music, all set in the fields of Stradbally.

A bespoke roster of music will descend on the stages dotted around the Body & Soul village.

Musical pioneers such as Public Service Broadcasting, a band tackling modern political concerns with a deft hand and a thrilling, poppy backdrop; the intoxicating, mellifluous vocals of rising star Moses Sumney, whose ability to transmogrify familiar tropes into otherworldly anthems is unparalleled; the oddball ‘gothic folk’ of hotly-tipped 4AD addition Aldous Harding; the psychedelic, eclectic soul of Nick Hakim and the chaotic and incendiary live show of pop provocateurs HMLTD.

For those with discerning ears and an appetite for the next big thing, Body & Soul’s reliably bold music programme will pique interests and encourage YouTube binges.

This year’s stages will feature the nocturnal house gems of New Jackson, to the reverb-laden and blissed out electronica of Danish outfit Lowly.

Donal Dineen’s ‘This Ain’t No Disco’ returns to the Body & Soul stage, creating a visceral, organic live performance that fuses music and visual art in daring new ways.

The glittering debauchery that makes a night at Mother unforgettable will once again be transported to Body & Soul, with local heroes like Lumigraph, Dean Feeney (TR-One) and Cáit setting the dancefloor alight on the Earthship Stage.

Natural storyteller David Keenan, icy electro-popstress LAOISE, agro-soul proponents BARQ and many, many more will grace the village as the weekend unfolds.

Lovers of the full AV experience will plan their weekend around the Peace Pagoda, an alternative music sanctuary focusing on the ambient and electronic ends of the spectrum.

With AV sets from A Gorilla & Slipdraft, Ian Nyquist & Dillon O'Sullivan and ROSBEG presents Ambiliquid the Pagoda will also broadcast live looping, chilled soundscapes and a closing party that will leave you wanting more.

Reliably inspiring, The Bandstand will once again play host to some of the country’s most exciting up and coming acts interspersed with colourful light shows, rhythmic dancing and unpredictable performances of all genres including SÍOMHA, RUTH, Cantina Bop, Penrose and The Ocelots amongst many others.

Switch dancing your socks off for a relaxing soak at The Immerse Spa Experience.

In addition to the seaweed baths and wood-fired hot tubs, this year’s menu includes Boreh, a Balinese steam treatment that includes a full body scrub and freshly made tonic packed with turmeric, ginger and spices. Bosca Beatha’s restorative sauna will also be open for business, creating an oasis of calm amongst the hustle and bustle.

