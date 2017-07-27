Durrow Scarecrow Festival Teenzone Events

The countdown is on to the Durrow Scarecrow Festival, one of the biggest events on the calender in Laois each year for families from near and far.

The festival has announced the details of it's Teenzone which has been designed specifically to ensure there is something for all the family throughout the festival week.

From makeup classes to archery, kayaking and hair styles teenagers are catered for with events specifically centered around their interests.

On Monday, July 31st there will be makeup for 13 to 17 year old's from 708.30pm with Vicki Donoughue.

Teen archery will be held on Tuesday August 1, for 13 to 17 year old's from 7-9pm with Laois Archery.

Teens can take to the water with some kayaking for 12 to 18 year old's on Wednesday August 2, from 7-8.30pm with Laois Kayak and Canoe Club. Book quick as spaces are limited!

Teen upstyles for 13 to 17 year old's is also on Wednesday from 7-8.30pm with Clare Ann Alley.

Teen hair for 10 to 12 year old's will be on Wednesday Auguts 2, at the same time, with teacher Val Delahunty.

For prices of all of these events see the Durrow Scarecrow Festival Facebook Page.

To book your place in any of the Teenzone events call Kathleen on 0874132570.

