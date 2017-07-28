What's on in Laois this weekend

Looking for something to do in Laois this weekend? Look no further, it is the best time of year for events, activities and getting out and about with family and friends.

The summer buzz is all around the county and there is plenty going on to keep everyone entertained.

Friday, July 28

The ultimate origami fundraiser challenge takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, the Methodist Church Community Hall, the Kyle Shopping Centre, and Laois Shopping Centre, from 9am to 6pm on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. It also takes place at Kilminchy Nursing Home, from 10.30am to 12pm on Friday, and Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, from 2.30pm to 5pm on Saturday. There are a number of charities benefiting from this unique event.

Beezneez Theatre Group presents 'Turning Mammy' by John McDwyer at The Dunamaise Arts Centre on Friday. Read more about this play to see if you might be interested.

Help out another fantastic charity in another corner of the county as there will be a fashion extravaganza in The Manor Hotel in Abbeyleix starting on Friday from 7pm. Tickets are €15 and the event runs from Friday to Sunday. Read all of the details here.

Saturday, July 29

The Ard Eireann Festival is on this weekend in the Slieve Bloom Mountains. What better way to get all of the family out enjoying the summer than to take to some of the highest parts of Laois. Read more about what's on here.

Local rock stars The Valves will take to The Courtyard Venue in Kavanagh's on Saturday night. A great gig not to be missed.

The Mountmellick Youth Development Centre will celebrate their 20th anniversary this Saturday with a Family Fun Day. This event will be fun for all of the family. The event takes place in the Mounmellick Community Complex.

Check out the car boot sale happening at the Heritage House in Abbeyleix on Saturday, July 29 from 12 to 4pm.

The Mountmellick Macra group will hosts its Summer bash this Saturday at 9pm in the Macra hall. The Wedding Crashers will perform on the night and entry is free.There will be food and you can bring your own drink.

Sunday, July 30

The Durrow Scarecrow Festival kicks off this Sunday and runs until August 7. There is a week of jam packed activities ahead including a Harry Potter Interactive Zone and Teenzone so go along on Sunday to catch the beginning of it all. Read more about the Durrow Scarecrow Festival here.

Portlaoise will host its annual St Peter's Garden Fete on Sunday in Clegg's, on the Borris Road from 2-5pm with a Kidzone, afternoon tea and lots of entertainment.