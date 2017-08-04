Five things to do in Laois this August Bank Holiday weekend

Happy Friday just got happier with one of the best Bank Holidays of the year getting in full swing today.

While many head off down the country for the weekend, there is plenty happening at home in Laois to keep all ages entertained.

There is a mixed bag of weather in store for the weekend so make sure you prepare before heading out on any of our top five things happening in Laois.

1. Durrow Scarecrow Festival

The Durrow Scarecrow Festival has created a huge buzz in the county this year. The week long festival continues over the Bank Holiday Weekend and it is not to be missed by all ages, young and old. The Leinster Express visited the festival during the week and got lots of photos that you can see here.

We also got a video of some of the action you can see here.

Why not go check out all of the action for yourself this weekend including the highly anticipated Harry Potter Interactive Zone.

2. The Stradbally Steam Rally

The 53rd Stradbally Steam Rally takes place this weekend on Sunday, August 6 and Monday, August 7. This is considered by many to be the premier event in the calendar of steam and vintage shows throughout Ireland and is another great option for all ages this weekend.

The full programme of events is on the website here.

3. The Midlands Donkey Derby

The Midland's Donkey Derby is an exciting event which has grown this year to include many new aspects.

One of the new competitions involves a search for Ballacolla's version of Ireland's Fittest Family.

Find out more about The Donkey Derby here.

4. Rambling House Festival

The Rambling House Festival in the rural idyl of Ballyfin celebrates a full week of live music, dance, guided walks and workshops. It has been ongoing all week and comes to a close this Bank Holiday Weekend.

On Friday, August 4, there will be Sean Nós and brush dancing workshops from 11am to 4pm, and on Saturday, August 5, there will be set dancing workshops from 11am to 4pm. All ages and abilities are welcome, bring a packed lunch.

Rounding off the weekend, on Sunday, August 6, there will be another Rambling House session from 7pm to 9pm, this time at the Ballyfin Community Centre.

5. Live Music in Laois

The Square Bar, Portlaoise - Brian O'Mahony plays Friday, August 4, The Vegabonds play Saturday, August 5 and the Valves play on Sunday night.

Moloney's Bar, Mountmellick - Friday: Willie Bracken, Saturday: The Bluffers, Sunday: Noel Kelly & Guest 7 - 9 Tom Mcdonald 10 -Close and Bank Holiday Monday: Ruben James 9.30 - Close.

Morrisey's Abbeyleix - Abbeyfolk play the Bank Holiday Sunday from 7 till 9pm.

Lennons Bar, Durrow - Sat: Scarecrow Drink Specials with Resident DJ till late. Sunday: Shane booth "The human Jukebox" at 6pm followed by Transmitter in the beer garden venue from 10pm and DJ Sheppo till late. Monday: Finish the weekend off with Dj Jason Nolan till late.

Kavanagh's Bar, Portlaoise - The B Sharps play on Saturday night at 10pm , James O' Connor and the Friendly Strangers play Sunday night at 10pm and Transmitter play Monday at 7pm.

Optional number 6 - sit in, do nothing and prepare for ELECTRIC PICNIC.