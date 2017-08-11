Neven Maguire a star attraction at the Tullamore Show

Neven Maguire‘s cookery demonstrations are always one of the top attractions wherever he goes.

At this year’s Tullamore Show, the demonstrations will take place at 12.30, 2pm and 3.30pm.

Neven will present tasty dishes and Bord Bia recipes that all the family will enjoy, including quality assured beef and lamb dishes, all of which can provide quick and delicious meal solutions.

They will show visitors how to prepare Crab, Avocado and Mango salad, Crispy Goat’s Cheese with Apple and Hazelnut salad, Lamb fillet with Blue Cheese and Mint dressing, Warm Steak salad with horseradish, mustard and balsamic vinegar , Macnean Cheesecake with Raspberries and White Chocolate and Crème Pots with Seasonal Berries.

These will be selected from Bord Bia’s recipe leaflets, which will be available on the day and online at www.bordbia.ie.

Neven will be cooking with products carrying the Bord Bia Quality Mark, which means they have been produced to the highest quality standards and can be traced back to the farm.

As members of the Bord Bia Quality Programme, over 45,000 farmers and over 150 processors are passionate about achieving the highest standards of quality.

They are audited regularly by Bord Bia to ensure that these standards are maintained from the farm right to the shop shelf. Remember when shopping; always choose products with the Bord Bia Quality Mark.

So if you’re looking for some fresh ideas in the kitchen, make your way to the Bord Bia cookery demonstrations at the Tullamore Show.

The Show also hosts the Odlums All Ireland Home Baking Championship and the Odlums Youth All Ireland Home Baking Championship

There area also a number of other competitive cookery classes taking place on the day.

These include Vanilla Bean Bakery A Display of 6 Decorated Cupcakes , Jenny’s Kitchen Decorated Chocolate Biscuit Cake, Glenisk Yogurt Loaf, Vanilla Bean Bakery Novelty CupCakes, Centra Everyday Baking Challenge, Odlums Decorated 9” Children’s Birthday Cake, O’Donohues Bakery Uniced Rich Fruit Cake and the Kit Your Kitchen Novelty Sugarcraft competition.