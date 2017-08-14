Celebrate history and wildlife in Abbeyleix this Laois Heritage Week

Laois Heritage Week is just around the corner with over 40 events coming together to celebrate the history and heritage of the county.

A huge variety of events will take place throughout the week, August 19 to 27, suitable for all ages from history talks and walks, open days at museums and family fun days.

Many of the events will celebrate nature, natural wildlife in Laois and the great outdoors in general.

Check out some of the events taking place if you or your family enjoy getting outside before going back to school.

Kids Archaeological Dig - August 24 11am - 12:30pm in Heritage House Abbeyleix. The award winning annual kids archaeological dig returns. Experience the thrill of making a discovery on an archaeological excavation and learn about the lives of people from ages past. Booking required. Cost Child €5 Contact E info@abbeyleixheritage.com T 057-873 1653 www.abbeyleixheritage.com

1550's Laois Cotton Map Talk - August 25 7- 8pm in the Heritage House Abbeyleix. Talk about the earliest known map of Laois from the time of the plantations which helped the new English settlers to delineate the landscape. Come and explore the landscape of Laois from 500 years ago. This fascinating map, completed during the time of the Plantation of Laois, gives a wonderful insight into the plans for the area and shows the ancient landscape of Laois from 500 years ago. Contact E info@abbeyleixheritage.com T 057-873 1653 W www.abbeyleixheritage.com

The Pine Marten of Abbeyleix Bog - August 26: 10am - 12pm in Abbeyleix Heritage House/Abbeyleix Bog. The pine marten is one of the rarest mammals in Ireland, but Abbeyleix Bog is home to a number of these shy animals. This talk will explore the work undertaken to study the pine marten of Abbeyleix, followed by a short ramble in Abbeyleix Bog to see a demonstration of some of the methods used to study the pine marten at the site. Booking required. Contact E domeara@wit.ie

Bat Walk and Star gazing - Abbeyleix Bog, 26 August: 9pm - 11:30pm. Meet at Abbeyleix Manor Hotel Car Park. Join Anna Collins of Kildare Bat Group to see and hear the bats that call Abbeyleix Bog home. Short walk to try track down these wonderful nocturnal mammals. Midlands Astronomy Club joins us afterwards to show us the stars in the night sky above Abbeyleix, through powerful telescopes. The walk is along a compact gravel path and boardwalk. Children are very welcome. The event is weather dependent. Contact E iwtlaoisoffaly@gmail.com

T 085-783 2545

Family fun on the Bog - 27 August, 11.00am - 1.00pm. Meet at the carpark of the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel . Join Una from Wildways Adventures for a family discovery trail. This is a self-guided trail where families work together to complete the various tasks on trail sheets while investigating wildlife on the bog. The full trail follows a 3.6km loop which includes the boardwalk but a shorter version of the trail can be followed along the gravel path and back. This version is suitable for wheelchairs and buggies. Start the trail any time after 11am, but if you want to check your answers on your return, allow enough time to be back before 1pm. Contact E una@wildwaysadventures.ie T 087 4125649 W www.wildwaysadventures.ie

Irish Wildlife Workshop - Juanita Browne, a zoologist and science communicator, will introduce children to wonderful Irish wildlife. Booking required. Mountrath library, August 23 10-11am wlawler@laoiscoco.ie t 057 875 0020

Michele Castiaux from the Irish Geological Association will present a fun and informative workshop for children on Irish geology and the rocks that are found in the popular Minecraft game. Booking required Friday 25 August. Venue Abbeyleix Library Time 11am - 12pm Contact E wlawler@laoiscoco.ie t 057 875 0020

Model Railway Layout Display - Saturday, 19 August, 10am - 4pm at Abbeyleix Heritage House. Heritage House and Midlands Model Railway Club are proud to launch the new layout. See model railways in various stages of construction and learn how to create your own layout, even in a small space. Contact E info@abbeyleixheritage.com T 057-873 1653 W www.abbeyleixheritage.com

Abbey Leix Estate Open Day - Sunday, August 27, 1pm - 5pm. Entrance Gate, Ballacolla Road, Abbeyleix. The gardens created in the 1700s for the De Vesci family are now privately held. Refreshments and some guided walks available on the day. The Lions Clubs of Abbeyleix and Portlaoise are grateful to the Davies family for the opportunity for the public to savour this historic garden, with all the proceeds from the day donated to charitable causes. By kind permission of Viscount De Vesci, old Abbey Leix Church will also be open to the public on the day. Cost Adult €5 Contact E lras@eircom.net T 086-200000

Free Entry to Abbeyleix Heritage House - Daily except Sunday, 9am - 5pm. Hear about the planned estate town of Abbeyleix, the link between Abbeyleix Carpet Factory and the Titanic and see our museum and model railway layout.

Contact E info@abbeyleixheritage.com T 057-873 1653 W www.abbeyleixheritage.com

