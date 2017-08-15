Ten thoughts Laois Leaving Certs are having the night before results
The Leaving Certificate results are coming out tomorrow morning bright and early.
The pressure put on students is immense with the points system determining huge aspects of their future and over-thinking can kick in very easily the night before results.
Here are ten thoughts Laois Leaving Cert students are having the night before their results come out.
1. What if I don't get my first CAO choice?
2. What if I do get my first CAO choice?
3. What am I doing with my life?
4. Why isn't the Mixer open tomorrow night?
5. What if I get none of my choices?
6. Whose idea was it that the Leaving Cert could decide the future of thousands of students?
7. Maybe everything will go brilliantly and I will get results better than I ever thought and the system is actually really good.
8. Who will get the highest points in the year?
9. What if the person correcting my exam gets it all wrong and the re-checks are not back in time...
10. Crap, it's tomorrow...
Best of luck to all Leaving Certificate students from all at the Leinster Express!
