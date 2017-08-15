Ten thoughts Laois Leaving Certs are having the night before results

The Leaving Certificate results are coming out tomorrow morning bright and early.

The pressure put on students is immense with the points system determining huge aspects of their future and over-thinking can kick in very easily the night before results.

Here are ten thoughts Laois Leaving Cert students are having the night before their results come out.

1. What if I don't get my first CAO choice?

via GIPHY

2. What if I do get my first CAO choice?

via GIPHY

3. What am I doing with my life?

via GIPHY

4. Why isn't the Mixer open tomorrow night?

via GIPHY

5. What if I get none of my choices?

via GIPHY

6. Whose idea was it that the Leaving Cert could decide the future of thousands of students?

via GIPHY

7. Maybe everything will go brilliantly and I will get results better than I ever thought and the system is actually really good.

via GIPHY

8. Who will get the highest points in the year?

via GIPHY

9. What if the person correcting my exam gets it all wrong and the re-checks are not back in time...

via GIPHY

10. Crap, it's tomorrow...

via GIPHY

Best of luck to all Leaving Certificate students from all at the Leinster Express!