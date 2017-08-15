Laois Little Black Dress Night fundraiser

Anyone looking to get all dressed up and have a great night out can look forward to Little Black Dress Night 2017.

The event is being held in O'Dea's Pub, Portarlington on Friday, September 29.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their favourite little black dress and all of the funds raised will go towards Portarlington Community Development Association.

The event is well known for being a great night out in the town and is not to be missed.

Tickets are €10, find out more information on the event Facebook page here.

