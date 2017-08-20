Cookery School at Fiacri House in Roscrea can cater for all levels of cooks

Fiacri Country House Cookery School classes are a fun way to learn new cookery skills and make new friends.

Explore and nurture your culinary talents at one of our cookery classes at Fiacri Country House Cookery School, Boolereagh, Knock, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

There is something for everyone whether supremely confident or just plain keen. Learn some simple delicious dishes to impress your friends and keep your creative urges satisfied.

Whether you want to ask our Head Chef all those questions that you don’t normally get the chance to, or just keep your glass topped up and observe.

This course is a fantastic day out.

After each class you can enjoy the wonderful dish that has been prepared during the class.

We run classes all year catering for all culinary demanding times.

Through out the year we run 5 week cookery classes,5 Tuesday nights covering soups, starters, main courses, desserts, special occasion dishes and everyday family dishes.

Bookings are essential so please call our office on (0505) 43017 once you have found a class you like.

Cookery Classes are given by proprietor chef Ailish Hennessy. Ailish also travels giving Cookery Demonstrations for Fundraising events. A package is available which includes advice organising the event, Sound & Camera’s , Cooker & Island unit.

All night classes begin with tea/coffee & Scones on arrival from 7pm onwards. The cookery Demo commences at 7.30pm with informative , yet easy to follow recipes with questions and Answers as Ailish usually cooks a Starter,Main & Dessert. All food which is cooked on the Night is then served in the Restaurant Dinning room. Classes are intimate,informative and entertaining and great way of learning in a friendly atmosphere.

The final BBQ nights with Music by Martin Delaney takes place on Thursday 24th August

September 26th 5 week Cookery Course

7.30pm-9.3.0pm each Tuesday Evening with Tea/Coffee & scones on arrival followed by Cookery Demonstration of Starter,Main & Dessert, served in Restaurant dinning room afterwards €170.00

Christmas Cookery Nights

Tuesday Nov 14th & Weds 15th .Incudes Tea/Coffee & scones on arrival followed by Cookery Demonstration of Starter,Main & Dessert ,served in Restaurant dinning room afterwards

7.30-9.30pm €40.00

Christmas Day Courses

Weds 22nd November

Includes Tea/Coffee Mince pies on arrival,Demonstration with recipes ,Light lunch ,Demo ,Mulled wine reception followed by Dinner with Wine 11am-6pm €110

Sunday Christmas course Dec 3rd & 10th

Includes Tea/Coffee Mince pies on arrival,Demonstration with recipes ,Mulled wine reception followed by Dinner with Wine. 12- 5 pm €90

Recipes change each year !!