Living legends in concert

Presented in association with Legends Vintage Cycling Club, John Spillane and Jimmy Crowley will be performing a special concert at the Donaghmore Workhouse this week.

These two living legends of Irish folk music team up for a rare performance together in unique surroundings, drawing on the great storytelling, trad music and ballad song heritage of their native Cork for this stunning event.

Jimmy Crowley has collaborated with some of Ireland’s best loved musicians including Christy Moore, Dónal Lunny and Declan Sinnott, to name just a few,

Jimmy has also produced a number of critically acclaimed live and studio albums, showing his diverse range of musical skills, from stylish songwriter to swing-jazz crooner.

Musician, songwriter, storyteller, poet and dreamer- John Spillane thrives in transporting the listener and captivating his audiences with his magical music.

The two-time Meteor award winner is one of the most accomplished songwriters in Ireland today and his songs have been covered by the likes of Christy Moore, Sharon Shannon and Sean Keane among others.

John Spillane and Jimmy Crowley take to the stage of the Donaghmore Workhouse, Portlaoise, at 8pm this Thursday, August 24.

Tickets are still available priced €20.