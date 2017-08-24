A family movie to Sing about

The animated family movie Sing is this week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Buster the Koala runs the world’s greatest singing competition to save his beloved theatre, in this music filled comedy caper - an ideal treat for all the family to beat the back-to-school blues.

Directed by Sidney Lumet, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, and Tori Kelly.

Sing will be screened at the Dunamaise this Saturday, August 26, at 2pm. Admission is €3.