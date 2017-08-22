Laois filmmaker's Hymn to home returns to Ireland

A young Laois filmmaker has returned to Irish soil with her first short film after garnering international acclaim, with the film screening last week as part of the Still Voices Short Film Festival in Longford.

Katherine Canty’s ‘January Hymn’ tells the story of Clara, who returns home for the first anniversary of her father’s death.

Katherine started developing the script after she graduated from the Manchester School of Art in 2013, and in early 2015 the project was awarded funding by the Irish Film Board.

Taking the form of a fractured narrative, the film considers how Clara’s experience of grief shapes her poetic relationship to a home which has been forever altered by loss.

January Hymn is all-female led, featuring stalwarts of the Irish screen such as Niamh Algar (From the Dark, Without Name), Ally Ni Chiarain (Glassland, My Name is Emily), Aisling McLaughlin (Love/Hate, Fair City), Joe Mullins (Pilgrim Hill), and Gina Moxley (The Butcher Boy).

January Hymn has recently returned from screening at The Female Eye Film Festival in Toronto, and this was its first appearance in a Midlands-based festival.