Drama unfolds for Rathdowney Youth

The Summer Arts Programme 2017 has drawn to a close with an amazing three days of drama at the Youth Café in Rathdowney.

Two separate groups of young people enjoyed the experience of learning news skill in acting and performing.

Drama teacher Mirjana Rendulic was delighted with the outcome of the workshops and remarked on how well all the young people progressed as it was the first time for most of them to take part in any type of drama event.

A special thanks goes to Linda Hayes for giving her time and assistance to help make this event such a success.

The aim is to develop a community Youth Theatre programme in the Rathdowney area.

To register for next year’s programme contact the Arts Office, Laois County Council on 057 8664033 or artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.