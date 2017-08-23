Musical Society gets ready to rock

If you’re looking for something to do for the long dark evenings then come join Portlaoise Musical Society, who are starting rehearsals for their 2017 production ‘Rock of Ages’.

‘Rock of Ages’ is a mix-tape compilation of some of the most memorable songs of the 1980s, including Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ ‘We Built This City’ by Starship, and Foreigner’s ‘I Want to Know What Love Is,’ set to a story about pursuing dreams.

The society is looking members to join them for their upcoming production. Rehearsals begin on Sunday August 27 in St Paul’s on the Borris Road.

The rehearsals will be led by the wonderful choreographer Grace McGrath, and will commence at 12pm. If you are interested in taking part or helping out in anyway pop in and meet the gang. Anyone wishing to partake in the show must be over 18.