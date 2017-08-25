Music of MGM legends comes to Birr Theatre

There’s only a couple of weeks left until an outstanding new concert at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre celebrating the music of MGM legends Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy.

Following two sell-out performances at the National Concert Hall, soprano Sandra Oman and baritone Simon Morgan bring their unforgettable tribute to MGM legends Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy, ‘Will You Remember?’ to Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Saturday, September 9, at 8pm.

Tickets are available priced €23/20.

The show will feature all of their famous songs, arias and duets, such as Will You Remember?, Rose Marie, Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life, Lover Come Back to Me, and Wanting You, and will be interspersed with exclusive projected images and voiceover narrative chronicling their careers and turbulent private lives.

Thought by many to be on less than friendly terms off-screen, Jeanette and Nelson were, in fact, hopelessly in love over a period of more than 30 years.