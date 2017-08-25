The culture of Laois set to be fully explored

Ireland’s annual nocturnal cultural extravaganza, Culture Night returns on Friday September 22.

Showcasing the vibrant arts and creative scene of towns, villages, islands and cities across the country, thousands of participants are gearing up for an evening of culture, creativity and celebration as they get ready to switch on Culture Night 2017.

A nunber of events have been planned across Laois as part of the event, with numerous venues taking part.

The programme for this, the twelfth Culture Night, has been revealed and is now available on www.culturenight.ie