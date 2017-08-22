From Bottom to an Ass for Footsbarn

Footsbarn Theatre Company presents ‘Exit Pursued by an Ass’ at Ballintubbert House and Gardens on Saturday, September 9.

Renowned for its exciting adaptations of classics such as Shakespeare and Moliere, Footsbarn transcend the barrier of language with its unique blend of visual theatre, music and magic. The world traveling theatre company return to Ballintubbert this year to present, Exit Pursued by an Ass.

An eventbrite account is set up but tickets will also be available at the entrance to Ballintubbert House and Gardens. There will be wood fired pizzas and a bar at the event.

The show begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are €20.

See www.eventbrite.com.