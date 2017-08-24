Clonaslee Show returns for 66th year

The Clonaslee Show is an exciting annual family event entering its 66th year in 2017.

The produce and livestock show is just the tip of the iceberg as there will be a brilliant family fun day for all who attend.

The dog show always goes down a treat with local people and this year will be no different.

All of the best of local baking will be on show in a bakery competition at the Show.

You can look forward to a vintage section and a most suitably dressed lady competition.

A family fun day with carnivals, bouncing castles, balloon modelling, face painting and much more will make sure that all ages are entertained.

The competition boasts a new online registration system this year which you can see here.

There will be a vintage section which will feature tractors pre 1980, farm equipment, stationary engine, vintage and classic cars and more sponsored by Keegan Butchers, Mountrath.

The best exhibit will be awarded the Tom Mc Dermott Perpetual trophy.

See the full schedule of competition categories and entry dates here.

Live music on the day will be by The Buckleys.

The Clonaslee Show will take place on Sunday, September 10 this year.