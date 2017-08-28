New car boot sale/farmers market coming to Laois

Have you ever wanted to buy or sell items at a farmers market or car boot sale?

You will be able to do just that in the heart of Portlaoise from October onwards.

Local man Seamus Holland made it his mission to organise a car boot sale in what he calls "one of the fastest growing towns in Ireland".

The new market will be based in a wide open space in the heart of Portlaoise on a three acre site with indoor facilities, indoor 50,000 ft.² of indoor parking and extensive outdoor parking.

The location is known nationwide as Portlaoise Livestock Market and is on the Timahoe Road, Portlaoise.

This will now be home to a regular car boot sale/farmers market.

The idea has received great feedback so far with 22 stalls already booked in for the first market day on October 14.

The gates of the market will open at 7.30am on the day and there is still space for more stalls to book in.

To book in send your name and details to Seamus Holland (0872513094) Cars are €15, vans are €20.