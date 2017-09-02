Laois Arthouse celebrates the Time and Space of local artists

The Laois Arthouse in Stradbally is set to host ‘Time and Space’, featuring the work of young Laois artists.

This is a celebration of Texaco Children’s art success in Laois, curated by Lucy Deegan, the 2017 Laois Culture Night Ambassador.

Lucy, aged 17 and from Luggacurran, won the top prize in this year’s 63rd Texaco Children’s Art Competition. She represented Ireland at the Texaco Children’s Art Competition in Tokyo recently, accompanied by her mother Fionnuala.

As well as the winning entry, the exhibition will feature eight other works by Lucy and work by young Laois artists who also featured highly in the competition including Ciarán Leonard (age 13), Asma Zulfiqar (age 14), and Abdul Ahad Zulfiqar (age 6).

The exhibition will officially launch on Thursday September 21 at 1pm and will run until Thursday September 28.

Artworks originating from the Texaco Children’s Art Competition are on loan by kind permission of Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited.

There will be extended opening hours for Laois Culture Night on September 22, from 6-8pm,

