New play at Dunamaise Arts Centre shows the importance of being supporting characters

To Hell in a Handbag (The Secret Lives of Canon Chasuble and Miss Prism), written and performed by Helen Norton and Jonathan White, comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this month.

While others are preoccupied with cucumber sandwiches and railway cloakrooms, two minor

characters from Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ are up to their necks in something else. A country rector and a governess, models of Victorian propriety in public.

But in private?

This is the play behind the play: a tale of blackmail, false identity...and money.

Originally produced as a Show in a Bag for Tiger Dublin Fringe 2016, an artist development initiative of Dublin Fringe Festival, Fishamble: the New Play Company and Irish Theatre Institute.

'Helen Norton and Jonathan White, have pulled off a coup with their enchanting visit to the outer rim of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest… packs extraordinary amounts of plot and top-notch gags into a compact package,' said The Irish Times.

To Hell in a Handbag comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre on September 23.