Creative Kids get arty this September at the Dunamaise

Artist Caroline Keane is hosting a Creative Kids workshop at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this month, aimed at pre-schoolers aged 3+ and their grown ups.

This is a fun space to learn and play together, up to a maximum of ten children.

The workshops take place Thursdays, each week at 11am.

The cost is €5 per child per session, which includes tea or coffee for the adults accompanying the kids.

For further information contact Caroline Keane on 086 0609898. The workshops run from September 7 until September 28.