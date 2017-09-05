Music and theatre open night in Portlaoise for young people

There is an open evening taking place in Portlaoise this week for young people keen to get involved in music or theatre.

The Music Generation Laois, Laois School of Music, and Laois Youth Theatre open evening will take place this Wednesday, September 6, at the Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre, Tower Hill, Portlaoise, from 6pm-8pm.

Come along, meet the tutors, try the instruments, all welcome. Call 057 8664013/email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie