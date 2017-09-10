Free events across Laois for Culture Night 2017

Laois County Council Arts Office has announced a wide variety of free events open to the public to celebrate Culture Night 2017.

Taking place in various venues across Laois, there will be free events catering for people of all ages. Individual artists and arts organisations open their doors, hosting tours, talks and performances, on Friday, September 22.

The Laois Culture Night Ambassador 2017 is 17 year old Lucy Deegan from Luggacurran.

Lucy was the overall winner in this year’s Texaco Art Competition.

An exhibition entitled 'Time and Space' – A Celebration of Texaco Children's Art Success in Laois’ including works by Lucy and those by other prize winners from Laois takes place in the Laois Arthouse, Stradbally, and opens from 6pm-8pm on Culture Night.

Among the many events taking place is Anam - Siamsa Tire, a percussive dance show featuring world class step dancers and renowned Irish traditional musicians, which will be staged in the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm on Culture Night.

Anam features dancers Mathew Olwell (Appalachian flat foot), Joseph Kerry (North Kerry Munnix), Nathan Pilatzke (Ottawa Valley, Canada) and John Fitzgerald (modern Irish), and musicians Fergal Ó Mhurchú (voice), Mikey Smith (pipes and whistle) and Joseph McNulty (bodhrán and guitar)

A highlight event will be a Samba Drum Performance presented by Music Generation Laois at the Plaza, County Hall, Portlaoise starting at 5pm.

Led by Peter Crann and Eddie O Neill, a visiting Samba Band ‘Itchy Feet Drummers’ from Sligo will perform alongside Samba drummers from Laois, in a high-octane show including young samba drummers from local primary schools.

In the Parish Centre Portlaoise, Portlaoise Comhaltas presents ‘Exploring Cultural Connections – Through Music, Dance, Conversations, Displays’.

This is a unique opportunity to try a traditional Irish instrument with Portlaoise Comhaltas teachers or sign up for the International Folk Orchestra. This event is from 6-8pm.

In An Sean Chistin, in Irey, Ballyfin at 8pm, enjoy an evening of traditional Irish music, sean nós poetry in English and Irish, ceílí dancing and set dancing.

Mountmellick Library will host ‘The Secrets of Painting a Landscape in Oils’ by Artist Tom Joyce from 7pm-9pm and also in Mountmellick Library at 4.30pm is a reading by Laois Writer Sheelagh Coyle.

For more information and for a full event listing contact The Arts Office, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, telephone 057 8664033/13, email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie or see the National Culture Night website www.culturenight.ie.

Culture Night Laois is brought to you by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs in partnership with Laois County Council.