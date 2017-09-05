Art workshops for all ages in Portlaoise

There are art workshops starting this week in the Dunamaise Arts Centre, hosted by artist, Caroline Keane.

These workshops truly cater for all levels from absolute beginner to the more experienced artisan, using a range of mediums from acrylic, pastels to pencil in a relaxed environment to explore your creative side.

The classes take place each week on Wednesdays, weekly, at 10.30am and 7.30pm.

The cost is €60 for four sessions or €20 per week.

There is also fun for young artists aged 7+, with an after-school art club each Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm.

The cost is €40 for four weeks, or €12 per week.

Places are limited and all materials are included. For further information contact Caroline Keane on 086 0609898.