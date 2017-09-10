Putting Laois teenagers under the microscope

There a performance for schools event this week at The Dunamaise Arts Centre this September, with a live show from the man who puts teenagers under the microscope, Ger Carey.

Ger Carey is back with his hilarious stand-up comedy show for transition year students.

By secretly observing his subjects in their natural habitat, such as leaning on lampposts, in chippers, outside chippers, in shopping centres and sitting on any kind of steps, Ger has uncovered the weird and frightening world of the teenager.

The aim of the show is to get teenagers to laugh at themselves and appreciate the differences of others. Tickets are only €10 and teachers are free.

The show takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 11am on September 12