Portlaoise Theatre Festival 2017 rolls out across the town

The Portlaoise Theatre Festival 2017 will roll out across various venues in the town this October.

Kiki Theatre Group promises an exciting season bursting with the best in performance art at the Portlaoise Theatre Festival 2017.

The series will light up the Portlaoise community, giving you the opportunity to experience excellence in theatre production presented by young, passionate theatre professionals.

Portlaoise has a shining reputation as a centre for the arts, so be part of the action and make sure to visit this vibrant, historic town on one of the most eagerly anticipated dates of the arts and culture calendar when the Portlaoise Theatre Festival gets into full swing.

The Kiki Theatre & Performance Group is the only full-time professional theatre company in Portlaoise, and have established a reputation for excellence.

This first festival is going to be strong and will bring significant playwrights and actors to the town. The group is extremely proud and gracious of the commitment from everyone involved and for the encouragement they receive from their town and fans.

The festival takes place at various Portlaoise venues, from October 24 to October 28.

For more, visit kikitheatregroup.ie/the-kiki-theatre-festival-2017.