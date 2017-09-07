Laois is in for a treat for Culture Night 2017

Culture Night is set to take place on Friday, September 22 this year.

The programme for Laois was launched by the Cathaoirleach, Padraig Fleming recently and has an exciting line up of events to look forward to all in one night from music, art, poetry, dancing, reading and much more.

The programme includes a wide variety of free events open to the public to celebrate Culture Night, taking place in various venues across Laois.

Individual artists and arts organisations open their doors, hosting tours, talks and performances for Laois people to enjoy and all events on Culture Night are free to attend.

A total of 16 locations are confirmed to host a range of events from dancing to art exhibitions, poetry and storytelling to traditional music sessions.

The Laois Culture Night Ambassador 2017 is 17 year old Lucy Deegan from Luggacurran. Lucy was the overall winner in this year’s Texaco Art Competition.

An exhibition entitled ‘Time and Space’ – A Celebration of Texaco Children’s Art Success in Laois’ including works by Lucy and those by other prize winners from Laois takes place in the Laois Arthouse, Stradbally, and opens from 6.00pm-8.00pm on Culture Night.

Anam – Siamsa Tire, a percussive dance show featuring world class step dancers and renowned Irish traditional musicians, takes place in the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm.

In Mountmellick there will be a public painting demonstration on The Secrets of Painting a Landscape in Oils.

In Portarlington, people can join the local Comhaltas Group for an evening of traditional music, song and dance.

Rathdowney's Men's Shed is opening its doors on the night for all enjoy music, song and the spoken word.

Take a tour of Roundwood House in Mountrath, one of Ireland's finest Georgian houses.

Have you ever wanted to take a tour of Emo Court? You will be able to do just that for free on Culture Night too.

Grab your dancing shoes for a ceili in Ballyfin or go along to celebrate reading and craft in Durrow Library on the night.

The brochure is available in all the county libraries and in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

For a full list of what is on in Laois for Culture Night 2017, click here.