Stradbally community walk to remember those lost to suicide

This Sunday, September 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day.

Teac Tom is a charity that provides free counselling and therapy to adults and children and groups affected by suicide.

The charity which provides its service in Kilkenny and Laois has organised a walk in Stradbally to mark the day and to remember anyone that has been lost to suicide.

Everyone will receive a balloon for the 'Giving Light and Hope Walk' which will take place at 2.30pm in Oughaval Wood, Stradbally.

Registration for the walk costs €10 and the funds will go to the charity.

Teac Tom supports families and aims to share a message of light and hope.

"Join us, as we remember our family and friends we have lost to suicide, or just give some time to other people that are struggling everyday with mental health issues," they said.

For further details contact Caroline Devoy on 086-0610098.



Samaritans - 116 123.