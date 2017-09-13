Welcome return to Portlaoise for Shawn Cuddy with special guest Louise Morrissey

Making a welcome return after last year’s sold out show, Shawn Cuddy comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend, with special guest, Louise Morrissey.

Shawn and his band are busy touring around the UK and Europe this summer, brilliantly entertaining people as they go from town to town.

He’s looking forward to meeting all his friends once again as he does not get home to Laois as often as he would like.

He will have a few new guest performers with him on the night, so keep an eye on the Dunamaise website, www.dunamaise.ie, for updates.

Louise Morrissey has long been one of Ireland's best loved singers and entertainers. She has achieved great success in both Ireland and the UK, and has brought her easy style of country and folk to many other countries, including the USA, Canada, The UK and the Middle East.

The show will start at 8pm this Saturday, September 16. Tickets are still available, priced €20.