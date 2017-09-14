Open evening for Laois Youth Theatre

Laois Youth Theatre is holding an open evening this week and are inviting new members aged 12 to 18.

Joining Laois Youth Theatre is an opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, to learn new skills, and gain confidence.

Affiliation to Youth Theatre Ireland offers members the opportunity to take part in national workshops, masterclasses and exchange programmes.

Laois Youth Theatre has a non competitive ethos and is open to all. The aim is to enhance the personal and social development of young people through their voluntary participation in weekly planned Youth Theatre programmes resulting in an end of year performance for family and friends to enjoy.

Come along to the open evening this Friday, September 15, from 6 to 7.30pm, at Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre, Tower Hill.