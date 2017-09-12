An inspirational tale of art and love comes to the Dunamaise screen

A true-life tale of love and inspiration is this week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre, in the Irish-Canadian film Maudie.

Maud is a determined young woman who, despite suffering from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, is desperate to live independently and gain the freedom to paint colourful art.

On applying to become a housekeeper for a reclusive fish peddler, the two social misfits form a bond that soon leads to marriage. As Maudie’s creative output increases, a chance encounter leads to wider recognition of her talent.

This gentle biopic from Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh (Song for a Raggy Boy) is both an unlikely love story and an inspiring tale of Canada's most celebrated folk artists.

Maudie screens at 8pm this Wednesday, September 13.