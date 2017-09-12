An inspirational tale of art and love comes to the Dunamaise screen
A true-life tale of love and inspiration is this week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre, in the Irish-Canadian film Maudie.
Maud is a determined young woman who, despite suffering from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, is desperate to live independently and gain the freedom to paint colourful art.
On applying to become a housekeeper for a reclusive fish peddler, the two social misfits form a bond that soon leads to marriage. As Maudie’s creative output increases, a chance encounter leads to wider recognition of her talent.
This gentle biopic from Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh (Song for a Raggy Boy) is both an unlikely love story and an inspiring tale of Canada's most celebrated folk artists.
Maudie screens at 8pm this Wednesday, September 13.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on