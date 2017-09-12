'Empty your attic and fill your pockets' with two car boot sales coming up in Laois
If you have been thinking about clearing out the attic in the hope of making some cash back or if you need a space to sell your products, arts or crafts you will have two opportunities to do just that in Laois this month.
There will be a car boot sale at Abbeyleix Heritage House on Saturday, September 16.
This is the second car boot sale after the first one received fantastic feedback.
To book a stall for September 16, call Trudy 057 8731653. €20 to secure a place.
Another car boot sale will take place in Emo on Sunday, September 24 at Emo GAA Club.
A table will cost €15 and there will also be a barbecue, tea and coffee and free face painting on the day.
To book a table and "empty your attic and fill your pockets" contact 0830452810.
