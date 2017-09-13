Explore other cultures with Laois Integration Network event in Portlaoise

There’s an opportunity to explore cultural connections through music, dance, displays and more, at an intercultural exchange in Portlaoise Parish Centre on Culture Night next week.

Organised by the Laois Integration Network, the event will serve up a banquet of cultural morsels to feed the soul.

People will get a chance to try a musical instrument, sign up for an international folk orchestra, join in with Irish, African, Lithuanian and Latvian dancing, listen to Syrian music and songs, and view Polish, Bulgarian and Serbian displays.

Radwan Abouhajar, who organised the recent Syrian-Irish cultural event in Portlaoise Parish Centre celebrating the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, told the Leinster Express that among the many treats on offer will be a musical performance showcasing the lyrical beauty of an oud, a Syrian stringed instrument similar to a lute. There will also be a gallery of children’s artwork on display in the parish centre.

The event will take place at Portlaoise Parish Centre from 6pm to 8pm next Friday, September 22. It is supported by Places of Sanctuary Ireland, Comhaltas, Doras Luimní, Laois County Council, and Laois Partnership Company.

For more information, check out the Laois Integration Network’s Facebook page.