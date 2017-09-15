Laois spoken word residency open for applications

Dunamaise Arts Centre and Laois Arts Office, with the support of the Arts Council and Creative Ireland, have just announced details of their wish to commission a creative artist (writer/performer) to develop the first ever Laois Spoken Word Project for young people in the county, to which they now invite applications.

Spoken Word, a specialty that is developing as an art form and mode of communication, is a very popular outlet for self-expression. It is hoped the artist will stimulate greater awareness of the art of the spoken word as well as encourage more opportunities for young people to engage with the work of established spoken word artists by working with young people throughout second level schools, Youthreach and youth theatre groups in Laois.

Applications are now invited from professional spoken word writers/performers for the part-time Spoken-Word-Residency for a period of 21 weeks commencing in November 2017. Closing date for submissions is Friday October 6.

Along with the application form, the applicant must submit a proposal outlining their concept for exploring the Spoken Word Project including forms of engagement with the local community (max 1000 words).

Also needed is a current CV, samples of previous work, any visual/audio or other aid, contact details of two referees, and a timescale breakdown to michelle@dunamaise.ie with the subject: Spoken Word Residency Application or by post to Michelle de Forge, Director, Dunamaise Arts Centre, Church Street, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Further details and application form available on www.dunamaise.ie or by calling Dunamaise Box Office, 057 8663355.