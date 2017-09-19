The wonder of Melissa's art on Culture Night in Port

‘The Fight for Colour and Wonder’ is the intriguing title of a first solo exhibition of paintings by emerging Portarlington artist, Melissa Donagher, which will open this Friday as part of Culture Night Laois 2017.

Although still in her early twenties the young Portarlington woman is creating a stir on the arts scene with her bold take on colour and imaginative interpretation.

With a vibrant flare for fairy-tale fuelled imagery Melissa Donagher recalls that since childhood she has found comfort and peace by delving into the dreamscape of the imagination, “a magical escape into my own world”.

While Melissa has little formal training in painting or drawing she credits the time she spent in the art department of Abbeyleix Centre for Further Education as a “critical time in my life when things could have gone either way”.

She is wholesome in her credit to the tutors in Abbeyleix for their skill and enthusiasm.

Her debut exhibition of works is a culmination of her own deeply personal journey and this particular series of paintings portrays an insight of her own emotional challenges and struggles, emerging through hope into a time of renewed strength and positivity.

Her exhibition will open at the French Restaurant on French Church Street, Portarlington at 7pm this Friday, September 22, one of the official Culture Night events.