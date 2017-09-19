Big screen Barnes at the Dunamaise in The Sense of an Ending

The big screen version of Julian Barnes’ novel, ‘The Sense of an Ending’, is this week’s cinema offering at the Dunamaise Arts Centre. Tony Webster leads a reclusive and quiet existence until long buried secrets from his past force him to face the flawed recollections of his younger self, the truth about his first love and the devastating consequences of decisions made a lifetime ago. Haunted by his past, he is presented with a mysterious legacy that causes him to re-think his current situation in life, in this all-star ensemble. The Sense of an Ending screens this Wednesday, September 20, at 8pm.